'He's gone over there and embarrassed us!' - Jamie Carragher tears fellow Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville to shreds after Man Utd legend was shut down over criticism of Arsenal on U.S. TV
Jamie Carragher has jokingly accused Gary Neville of getting "embarrassed" on U.S. TV, with the Sky Sports pundit "schooled" during an NBC appearance.
- Neville questioned Gunners' campaign
- Considered to have lost that argument
- Ex-Liverpool star poked fun at colleague