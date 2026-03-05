Elliot Anderson to Man City now considered a 'done deal' as Nottingham Forest set to demand £90m for England star

According to a report by TEAMtalk, the groundwork for this blockbuster move has been in place for some time. Reporter Graeme Bailey said: "I have to be honest, for several weeks now, from numerous sources, I am told that Anderson to City is a done deal. City have been on Anderson for months, since last year. I am told Hugo Viana picked him out last summer as one he wanted." This proactive approach has seen City jump to the front of the queue, leaving their neighbours at Old Trafford trailing in their wake."

The deal is expected to be one of the most expensive of the summer window, with Nottingham Forest reportedly holding out for a fee in the region of £90 million ($120 million). Despite the lack of official confirmation from either side, it is being reported that the consensus is that the transfer is a formality. Bailey added: "In football circles, the belief is that Anderson is only going to one place and that is City. Whilst City and Forest are not confirming anything, I think that whilst nothing is signed, Anderson knows where he will be playing next season and that will be the Etihad."