Frustrated Pep Guardiola gives blunt two-word assessment after reporter boldly asks Man City boss what his side 'could do better' after costly Nottingham Forest draw

Speaking to BBC Sport after the final whistle, a clearly exasperated Guardiola offered a short response when asked by reporters what his side could have improved upon to secure all three points. "Score goals," the Catalan replied curtly.

He continued: "In general there were many good things. I would like to concede fewer, but it's not about analysing one specific action. I never point fingers at my players. We did everything, had the chances at the end and in first half. The momentum. But something always happens and we could not win."