'There's no better game' - Elliot Anderson relishing Wembley showdown against world champions Spain

Speaking to the England matchday programme, the 23-year-old midfielder viewed the arrival of the world champions as the perfect gauge of England's progress following their exploits over the summer.

Underlining the dressing-room excitement ahead of the blockbuster tie, Anderson said: "They're obviously world champions, so we're really looking forward to this game. There's no better game to have after what happened in the summer, to really test ourselves again and go up against a top-quality team. So, yeah, we're really looking forward to this one."