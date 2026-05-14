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Real Madrid midfielder left out of France's World Cup squad amid difficult season as Didier Deschamps reveals 26-man list
Deschamps explains Camavinga snub
The exclusion of Camavinga has sent shockwaves through the French camp, especially as he was a key member of the side that reached the 2022 World Cup final, appearing as a substitute in the dramatic defeat to Argentina. Despite that previous tournament experience, the Real Madrid midfielder has been omitted from Deschamps' latest squad announced on Thursday, failing to make the cut after what the manager described as a testing period.
"His season made him lose his place. Injuries too. And the competition which is very strong in the position," Deschamps told the press when explaining his decision. "Cama is among the disappointed. He is still young. In March he was there. I'm not questioning what he's capable of doing. But today, he has the right to be angry with me. I understand him."
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Surprise inclusions and a new generation
While some veterans missed out, Deschamps has injected fresh blood into Les Bleus, with 13 players set to experience their first World Cup. Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and Wolfsburg’s Lacroix were the standout names among the inclusions.
"Mateta has been very effective with us, and with his club too without having played for two months with 20 goals. He has a different profile, which we may need at some point," the coach explained.
Addressing the youth in the side, which includes Michael Olise and Warren Zaire-Emery, Deschamps added: "There should be no tension. But if they are there... it's good for oxygenation. Olise, today he is a phenomenon. The first four or five games were complicated. Sometimes it takes time. But these players are ready for that, the level is high. It's an experience. You don't just need beginners, but it's a question of maturity. Managing the emotional side is important. The World Cup, there is nothing above that. We accompany them of course."
The captaincy and Mbappe’s dual role
Kylian Mbappe remains the focal point of the team, both as the star attacker and the captain. Deschamps dismissed any concerns regarding the management of his superstar, particularly concerning the immense pressure and criticism he is currently facing at Real Madrid. "There is no case to manage regarding Kylian. There is a specificity and a media obligation [at the World Cup]... it's wow. I'm fine. You won't have him every time. The important thing is to have Kylian well on the field," Deschamps said.
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A final chapter for Deschamps?
As he prepares for his seventh major tournament list, Deschamps - who famously led France to the 2018 title as well as the Euro 2016 and 2022 World Cup finals - admitted there is an emotional weight to this final event.
"I am well aware that I am experiencing many moments that are the last," he said. "It's a special emotion. I tend to hide my emotions, especially in press conferences where every word can be misinterpreted. But I live it well. What has been done is behind us, quite well done. Otherwise I wouldn't be here after 14 years. Now all my energy is focused on this World Cup."