Eden Hazard firing shots at Real Madrid! Ex-Chelsea man labels Spanish club ‘big-headed’ and explains why he didn’t ‘fit in’ during nightmare spell

Eden Hazard firing shots at Real Madrid! Ex-Chelsea man labels Spanish club 'big-headed' and explains why he didn't 'fit in' during nightmare spellRichard MillsGetty ImagesReal MadridEden HazardCristiano RonaldoLaLigaEden Hazard has labelled Real Madrid as a "big-headed" club and explained why he didn't fit in at the Spanish giants.Hazard criticises Real MadridBelgian explains why he didn't fit inAdmits he could have done more