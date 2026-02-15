Getty
More drama at Mason Greenwood's Marseille as furious supporters try to storm presidential suites at stadium amid club crisis
Marseille conceded 97th-minute penalty
Ex-Manchester United forward Greenwood appeared to have put Marseille on their way to a welcome win when opening the scoring inside 14 minutes. Amine Gouiri added a second early in the second half, but a late collapse was to be suffered.
Strasbourg found a route back into the game with 73 minutes on the clock, before restoring parity through Joaquin Panichelli when a 97th-minute penalty was awarded. Unsurprisingly, as the final whistle blew moments later, those in the stands were less than impressed with what they witnessed.
Marseille fans tried to storm presidential suite
La Provence were on hand to report on what happened next. They reported that “tensions rose even further around the Stade Velodrome” after seeing Marseille held to a draw on home soil.
They went on to add that: “After demanding the departure of the club's management through banners and chants, some supporters attempted to enter the presidential suites. As a security measure, access to the Jean-Bouin stand was subsequently closed.”
Calm was “subsequently restored”, but those in power at Marseille have been offered another reminder of how supporters are growing tired with questionable performances on and off the field.
De Zerbi sacked following heavy Classique defeat to PSG
Stalemate against Strasbourg has left Marseille fourth in the Ligue 1 table, 12 points adrift of leaders Lens. They are working under the guidance of caretaker coach Jacques Abardonado following the dismissal of Roberto De Zerbi as manager on February 11.
The former Brighton boss was relieved of his duties in the wake of a 5-0 drubbing by arch-rivals Paris Saint-Germain in Le Classique. Reports in France claimed that De Zerbi’s “relationship with his players had become strained and the Italian knew he was leaving”.
It is claimed that the Italian’s position had “become untenable”. Late-night talks were held regarding his future, with the decision ultimately taken to part ways.
RMC Sport, citing a ‘friend’ of De Zerbi, claimed that De Zerbi knew his time was up “on the evening of the match in Paris” - as he admitted afterwards to having “no answers” and that he “did not understand his team”.
De Zerbi is a demanding character and is said to have been left “devastated” by the attitude of his players following their demoralising Champions League exit - which came on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Club Brugge on the final matchday.
He aired his frustration on a regular basis, with fans sharing those concerns. De Zerbi had been under contract until 2027, but Marseille said in an official statement that announced his departure: “Following discussions between all stakeholders in the club's management - the owner, president, director of football, and coach - it was decided to make a change at the helm of the first team. This was a difficult collective decision, taken after careful consideration in the best interests of the club, in order to respond to the sporting challenges of the end of the season.
“Olympique de Marseille would like to thank Roberto De Zerbi for his dedication, commitment, professionalism, and seriousness, which were particularly evident in the team's second-place finish in the 2024/25 season. The club wishes him all the best for the rest of his career.”
Personal best: Greenwood trying to inspire on the field
Supporters would appear to be of the opinion that further change is required, with prominent figures being urged to vacate roles in the boardroom. More protests will be held in the weeks to come.
It is up to Greenwood and Co to calm matters on the pitch, with the one-cap England international enjoying another productive season as an individual. On the back of savouring Golden Boot honours last season, Greenwood has posted a career-best return of 23 goals this term. Marseille will be back in action on Friday when taking in a trip to Brest.
