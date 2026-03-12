Getty/Instagram
Douglas Luiz moves on from Alisha Lehmann split with 19-year model daughter of Arsenal legend Edu
Why did Luiz and Lehmann split up?
Luiz and WSL star Lehmann, who is back in English football with Leicester, started dating in 2021. After a brief split, they recoupled and completed historic his and hers transfers in 2024 when leaving Villa for Italian giants Juventus.
They are said to have gone their separate ways in May 2025. Lehmann left Juve for Como Women, before linking up with Leicester in January 2026. Luiz is also back in the Midlands after cutting short a loan spell at Nottingham Forest and rejoining Villa on a deal that includes a permanent purchase option.
Luiz & Duda Gaspar share loved-up pictures & messages on social media
The 27-year-old appears to be settled again on the field, having endured injury issues in Turin, and has a new love interest off it. Duda Gaspar, whose father formed part of Arsenal’s iconic ‘Invincibles’ squad, is of Brazilian heritage and currently based in London.
The teenager has shared an image on Instagram of her and Luiz alongside the caption: “ 'You are my greatest certainty”. Luiz has posted the same picture on his account, saying: “Making you happy will be my priority.”
Will Luiz & Gaspar remain in the UK amid Edu exit talk at Forest?
There is no word on when Luiz and Gaspar got together, with it possible that their paths first crossed when heading down various avenues. Edu filled technical and sporting director posts at Arsenal before linking up with Evangelos Marinakis and Nottingham Forest in 2024.
His role as global head of football there would have seen him play some role in the deal that took Luiz to the City Ground. Serious questions are being asked of Edu’s future in Nottingham, with the expectation being that he will soon vacate a prominent post there.
The Daily Mail claims that his daughter is “expected to stay in the UK” if her father is sacked by Forest and decides to head back to his native Brazil - where future jobs are said to have already been lined up for him.
Luiz will be hoping that he remains in England beyond the summer of 2026 - while representing his country at the upcoming World Cup finals - with Villa mulling over an agreement that will keep him on their books.
Love Island star: Who is Lehmann dating now?
While Luiz is starting afresh with Gaspar, former flame Lehmann has already found herself a new beau. The 27-year-old Swiss went Instagram official with semi-professional footballer and Love Island star Montel McKenzie in January.
They have shared pictures from vacations that have been enjoyed together, with Lehmann leaving behind the picturesque surroundings of Lake Como when heading back to the WSL and signing a two-and-a-half-year contract with Leicester.
