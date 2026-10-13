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'I know him very well' - Malen excited for Bellingham reunion as Roma prepare for Real Madrid showdown
Overcoming the nightmare of a red card
AS Roma forward Malen has opened up about the emotional turmoil he experienced following his dismissal against Como on Sunday. The Dutchman was sent off during the Giallorossi's goalless draw, an incident that left him watching helplessly from the sidelines as his team dropped critical points, slipping to third place in Serie A and trailing leaders Inter Milan by two points.
'Personally, I’m less frustrated now. It happened; I didn’t intend to hurt anyone. So we move on,' the striker told the official Roma website. Despite the disappointment of missing future domestic action, the former Aston Villa man is determined to channel his energy into European competition. 'I have to say that, after the match, watching my teammates play was one of the most stressful experiences I’ve had in a long time. When you receive a red card, and your team loses, you feel it’s your fault,' Malen explained.
The striker was quick to point out that he must separate his domestic woes from the upcoming continental challenge. He emphasized that the Champions League presents a fresh start, stating, 'However, I think the next match is a separate occasion and has little to do with what happened. So we move on.' This mental resilience will be vital as Roma face one of the biggest tests in club football at a sold-out Olimpico.
- Getty Images Sport
A special reunion with Jude Bellingham
The headline act of the evening involves Malen coming face-to-face with his former Dortmund colleague, Bellingham. The duo shared the pitch at Borussia Dortmund between 2021 and 2023, before Bellingham departed for Real Madrid. Malen remained with the German club until 2025, when he moved to Aston Villa before making his way to Roma.
'No, I haven’t spoken to him. I know him very well; we played together for a long time,' Malen replied when asked about his relationship with the Real Madrid star. 'He’s a truly special player with incredible quality. I also have a great relationship with him, and I haven’t seen him for a while, so it will be nice to meet again.' Both teams enter the clash on the back of opening-day victories in the Champions League, with Real Madrid securing a 2-1 win over Inter Milan and Roma edging past Villarreal 3-2.
Life in Rome and Giallorossi success
Since swapping the Premier League for Serie A in January, Malen has been in scintillating form, leading the scoring charts this season with six goals in just six league matches. Overall, the Dutch forward has maintained an extraordinary goalscoring record for Roma, netting 21 goals in 21 appearances across all competitions since joining the club.
'First of all, the coach, who trusts me and gives me plenty of playing time,' Malen said of his success. 'I also think my teammates welcomed me very warmly for who I am, both as a person and as a player. They have always supported me, as has the coaching staff. Then there are the fans and the city, which I find truly fantastic. I believe that when you put all these things together, a player can perform at their best.'
- Getty Images Sport
The magic of the Champions League at home
Wednesday marks a significant milestone for Roma, as it will be their first home Champions League match since 2019, when they were eliminated in the round of 16. Since then, the Giallorossi have enjoyed European success, most notably lifting the UEFA Europa Conference League title in the 2021-22 season under Jose Mourinho - who ironically now stands in the opposition dugout as head coach of Roma’s upcoming opponents, Real Madrid.
'I think the fans’ support is very important, especially during difficult moments like the ones we’ve just mentioned,' Malen noted. 'When you play away, there are even more factors to consider. This time, however, we’re playing at home in front of our fans. I believe they can give us tremendous support. It’s something special. When I arrived here last year, one of our main goals was to return to the Champions League. Now, having the opportunity to play our first home match against Real Madrid is truly special, and we’re all really looking forward to it.'
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