Pochettino trimmed his USMNT roster from 60 down to 23, with some obvious picks and surprise omissions

With the 2026 World Cup just 15 months away, the U.S. men's national team player pool continues to take shape. It's still evolving, of course, as Mauricio Pochettino continues to learn about his group ahead of his fourth camp in charge.

But with his 23-man CONCACAF Nations League roster, Pochettino did offer some insight into where things stand on the road to 2026.

On Tuesday, U.S. Soccer announced Pochettino's team as the USMNT trimmed a 60-man preliminary list down to just 23. Many of the notable names were there: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tim Weah, for example. Several, such as Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna, are back on the team - but for the first time under Pochettino. There were January camp and MLS stars, too, fresh off their big wins two months back.

Still, while 23 from the 60 did receive that call-up, that means 27 did not. There were surprises among that list of omissions, players that many expected would be involved as the USMNT pushes for a fourth consecutive Nations League crown, starting with a March 20 semifinal against Panama.

For those among the 27, this will certainly be a reminder that World Cup spots are on the line. It should be a reminder for the 23 who made it, too.

GOAL looks at the winners and losers from the USMNT's Nations League squad selection.