Didier Deschamps not worried about William Saliba back pain despite France star missing training sessions

Deschamps addressed the media in New York to clarify the situation surrounding Saliba, who missed the group stage finale against Norway. Saliba had previously confessed that a persistent back problem meant he was not playing at full fitness.

However, Deschamps offered a reassuring update regarding the Arsenal player ahead of Tuesday's crucial knockout fixture. "William is doing well," Deschamps explained. "Whether he is not at 100 per cent yes, but if he is at 99 per cent that's fine. It is not something that undermines him or prevents him from playing freely like he has been able to do in the first two matches."