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Dejan Kulusevski takes massive step towards Spurs return ahead of Man Utd showdown
A long-awaited return to the pitch
Kulusevski has reached a pivotal moment in his recovery process, participating in his first match-action scenario in over 500 days. The Sweden international has been trapped in an injury nightmare since May 2025, battling a complex kneecap issue that necessitated two distinct surgical procedures over a ten-month period. The former Juventus attacker has faced a grueling road to recovery, which included a recent setback that saw him briefly withdrawn from first-team training sessions.
However, he has successfully ramped up his workload during the three-week international break. The club’s medical staff have been monitoring his progress with extreme care, ensuring that his reintroduction to high-intensity football is managed to avoid any further complications to the knee. In a significant step forward, Kulusevski featured in an 11-a-side training match held at Hotspur Way during the second week of the international window. He was placed in a team consisting of senior first-team players, lining up against a side composed of Tottenham’s Under-21 and Under-18 prospects, as reported by Daily Mail.
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De Zerbi faces selection headache
The timing of Kulusevski's progress is crucial for head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who is yet to utilize the winger in a competitive match since taking the helm. The Italian coach is currently grappling with a growing list of availability concerns within his squad. Captain Micky van de Ven suffered a finger injury during the international break, while fellow Dutch defender Jan Paul van Hecke is dealing with a foot problem that has limited his involvement.
Furthermore, Spurs are sweating on the fitness of Pedro Porro, who was forced to withdraw from the Spain squad due to a hamstring injury sustained in the recent defeat to Aston Villa. With key players like Mykhailo Mudryk, Xavi Simons, and Wilson Odobert also sidelined, the potential return of Kulusevski provides a glimmer of hope for a squad that has been stretched to its limits during the opening weeks of the campaign.
Medical caution at Hotspur Way
Despite the positive news regarding the Swede, Tottenham’s revamped medical department, spearheaded by performance director Dan Lewindon, is maintaining a conservative stance. The club is determined to avoid the injury crises that plagued their previous two seasons, where fitness issues contributed to consecutive 17th-place finishes. Last season’s survival was only confirmed on the final day, prompting a total overhaul of the club's approach to player load management.
The cautious integration of Kulusevski is part of this broader strategy to protect the long-term health of the squad. Given the length of his absence, the medical team is wary of rushing him back into the high-intensity environment of the Premier League too soon. Every step of his return is being data-tracked to ensure he can meet the physical demands required by De Zerbi’s tactical system without risking another long-term layoff.
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Crucial showdown at Old Trafford
Tottenham head into the weekend sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table, having failed to secure a single victory in their opening five matches. With only two points and two goals to their name, the pressure is mounting on the squad to turn their fortunes around. The upcoming trip to Old Trafford presents a daunting challenge against a Manchester United side that is also searching for form under Michael Carrick. While it remains to be seen if Kulusevski will be ready for a place on the bench against United, his return to training matches suggests he is entering the final phase of his rehabilitation.
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