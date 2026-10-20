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Will Dejan Kulusevski be the same player after 526-day absence? Ex-Tottenham star Gus Poyet explains cautious approach that will serve Spurs’ Swedish winger well
Kulusevski made first appearance since May 2025
A late cameo was presented to Kulusevski as Spurs battled their way to a welcome win over newly-promoted Coventry. He was introduced in the 86th minute of that contest, to a rousing reception from the home support.
His last appearance had come on May 11, 2025. A serious knee problem kept the 26-year-old sidelined for 17 months. A long road to recovery, which delivered several setbacks, has been completed.
Tottenham are delighted to have another performer with match-altering ability at their disposal, having seen James Maddison come through injury issues of his own, and are looking upwards once more after registering their first Premier League victory of 2026-27.
It remains to be seen how prominently Kulusevski will figure from here, with Roberto De Zerbi well stocked in the attacking midfielder department - with the likes of Maddison, Sandro Tonali, Mohammed Kudus, Savio, Omar Marmoush, Wilson Odobert, Conor Gallagher and Mykhailo Mudryk all capable of providing a creative spark.
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Can Kulusevski recapture his best form?
Asked if Sweden international Kulusevski can recapture the form that made him a fan favourite in north London before being laid low, ex-Spurs star Poyet - who was speaking in association with Gambling.com, the go-to source for casino sites - told GOAL: “It will take time. But the good thing is he's got very, very good options in front of him. So it's not something that needs to happen now.
“He can take his time to get back slowly. It’s not like you don't have any offensive players and you need him to throw it in.
“I remember because that happened to me after my injury. We had a couple of midfielders, one suspended and one ill, and they kicked me out. They pushed me in without looking, but OK, one game. I think that will happen.
“But it's a great feeling, I will tell you. Mentally, for him to be back is going to be a big push for the next few months.”
Swedish winger delighted to be back
Kulusevski admitted as much when telling Sky Sports after his outing off the bench against Coventry: “I will tell everyone about the journey. It has been an amazing journey, even if it has been hard sometimes. Hard is beautiful.
“I am so grateful that I had to experience it. Now, I am ready to play football. I see myself as different now. I think that I am a different man. The same guy that wants to play football, but a little bit smarter, so I am happy.
“I was locked in, I was ready to play those 10 minutes and make a good impact. It's amazing. It was more emotional this morning. It's a beautiful day and I am so happy that we won.”
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Tottenham fixtures 2026-27: London derbies approaching
Kulusevski is only tied to a contract through to 2028, meaning that he will have just 12 months remaining on that deal when the current campaign comes to a close. Fresh terms have been mooted, with Spurs fully aware of what he can add to the collective cause when fit and firing.
A couple of London derbies are next on the agenda for Tottenham, with a trip to old adversaries Chelsea set to be taken in on Saturday. They will play host to Crystal Palace the following week, with Kulusevski looking to get more minutes under his belt.
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