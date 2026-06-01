‘Heard it here first’ - Declan Rice makes Arsenal trophy promise after failing to add Champions League crown to Premier League title

Meanwhile, Myles Lewis-Skelly was not even born the last time Arsenal won the title in 2004. The 19-year-old, who started the Champions League final in midfield, told Sky Sports: "First of all, I'm so product of the boys. I'm proud of the organization in helping us get here because it hasn't been an easy season. But obviously we've come to the end of the season and we're champions of England."

"It's disappointing because when you're so close to a dream, a goal, you feel slightly short but as Mikel said, it's added fuel to the fire, so we'll use that. I'm going to see my family here as well. It's going to be emotional, so I'm so excited. The last two weeks have been incredible. Just sharing those moments with the team, the people that you love dearly, that you go to war with. It's amazing. For me, [the future] is bright. I feel like it's the start of a new era and I feel like we're ready to go and achieve our dreams. [Arteta] has been so supportive of me over my whole journey, so I'm just so grateful for him and the trust he's given to me. Thank you, and we're not done!"