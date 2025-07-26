Darwin Nunez AND Luis Diaz left OUT of Liverpool squad for AC Milan friendly to fuel transfer exit speculation

Liverpool forwards Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz have been left out of the matchday squad for the Reds' pre-season friendly against AC Milan on Saturday. Both Diaz and Nunez have been strongly linked with a move away from Anfield this summer. Napoli are keen on securing the Uruguayan's signature, while Bayern Munich remain interested in the Colombian winger.

Strikers have been linked with moves away from Anfield