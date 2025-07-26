Alexander Isak offered staggering £600k-A-WEEK tax-free contract to join Saudi giants Al-Hilal despite Liverpool transfer interest

Saudi Pro League giants A-Hilal are ready to offer a staggering £600,000-a-week, tax-free contract to lure Alexander Isak from Newcastle, despite interest from Premier League champions Liverpool. Isak has been linked with a move away from St. James' Park this summer and the player has not travelled to Asia for the club's pre-season friendly matches.

