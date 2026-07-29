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Danny Welbeck to undergo Chelsea medical as he finalises surprise transfer from Brighton
Alonso seeks veteran leadership at Stamford Bridge
In a significant departure from Chelsea’s recent commitment to signing young prospects, the Blues are now finalising a deal for 35-year-old Welbeck. The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker has been given permission to undergo a medical in West London as he prepares to sign a two-year contract with the club, according to BBC.
The veteran forward is expected to join his new team-mates in Hong Kong next week for their pre-season tour. This recruitment drive marks a clear tweak in the strategy after the club finished a lowly 10th in the Premier League last term.
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Proving the doubters wrong at Brighton
While some may question the logic of signing a striker in his mid-30s, Welbeck’s recent form demonstrates that he still has plenty to offer at the highest level. The England international was a revelation during the most recent campaign, remarkably featuring in 37 of Brighton’s 38 league matches and finishing as the club's top scorer with 13 goals.
Welbeck currently holds the record as Brighton’s leading Premier League goalscorer, having notched 46 goals in 176 top-flight appearances. His physical condition and reliability are exactly what Alonso wants to see from his front line as he looks to move away from the project phase of the club's development.
The end of the road for Chelsea youth?
The arrival of Welbeck will inevitably lead to a significant clearing of the decks in the Chelsea attack, which currently boasts six senior strikers. The hierarchy is now ready to listen to offers for several players who were previously considered part of the long-term vision. Among those facing a potential exit are Nicolas Jackson, Liam Delap, and Marc Guiu.
Emmanuel Emegha, who joined the club from sister side Strasbourg earlier this summer, remains a candidate to stay in the first-team set-up, but the focus is clearly shifting toward a more balanced squad. Internal discussions have highlighted that the club's obsession with youth was a primary factor in their inability to challenge for silverware.
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A decisive shift toward experience
Chelsea's summer rebuild is showing no signs of slowing down. Alongside Welbeck, the Blues are reportedly keen on fellow veteran Jordan Henderson as they continue to reshape Alonso's squad. Chelsea have also strengthened with the arrivals of Morgan Rogers and Marco Palestra, with further business expected before the transfer window closes.
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