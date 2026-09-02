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'I don't understand it' - Dani Olmo reacts to Julian Alvarez's failed Barcelona transfer move
Olmo questions Atletico Madrid stance
Olmo returned to his hometown of Terrassa this week to celebrate Spain's recent World Cup triumph, but the conversation quickly turned to the club's summer transfer activity. The 28-year-old was specifically asked about Alvarez, the former Manchester City forward heavily linked with Catalonia before Atletico Madrid firmly blocked the move - rejecting a €100m-plus offer and refusing to negotiate with a domestic rival despite the player's desire to join Barca.
Speaking to the media during his homecoming, Olmo did not hide his surprise at how the situation was handled by the decision-makers at the Metropolitano. When asked if he understood Atletico's rigid posture regarding the negotiations, Olmo replied: 'Understanding, I don't understand it. In the end, we all have our dreams. I think Julian was also clear in that aspect. He fought for his dreams, but ultimately there are also other external situations that one can't control. In that sense, that was one of them, it goes without saying. But life goes on. This doesn't stop.'
- AFP
Building for the future without Alvarez
While the failure to land the Argentine striker was a blow to Barcelona's long-term planning, Olmo remains confident that Hansi Flick's squad has sufficient depth to challenge for major honours. The Blaugrana have invested heavily this window, bringing in the likes of Anthony Gordon, Rodri, and Gabriel Jesus to bolster their ranks.
'To us personally, a very good year awaits us, for sure, with a lot of competition, because the other clubs have also reinforced very well, but I think we have plenty of squad to compete,' Olmo explained.
Champions League ambitions and domestic dominance
Looking ahead to the new campaign, the former RB Leipzig man has set his sights on maintaining Barcelona's dominance in Spanish football while finally making a significant impact on the European stage. Barcelona have made a perfect start to the domestic season, securing three wins from their opening three La Liga matches. Olmo featured in all three encounters, though he is still searching for his first goal contribution of the campaign. Nevertheless, the Champions League remains the ultimate prize for a team that has struggled in the knockout rounds over recent years.
'There are new objectives, to continue winning, to continue defending the titles of La Liga, the Copa, and the Supercopa,' Olmo said. He emphasized that the primary goal is to 'go for the Champions League, as we have plenty of team.' He also addressed the intense rivalry with Real Madrid, stating: 'It has always been like that. Real Madrid is a team that has strengthened very well, with great players. And so have we. In the end, the goal for both of us is to win everything. We will fight for what we have, as we always have. We've had two very successful years at the national level and now we want to achieve European success as well. That's our objective.'
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Respecting club decisions and team unity
The homecoming event also allowed Olmo to address the cancellation of a planned tribute at the Spotify Camp Nou for the club's World Cup winners. Barcelona chose to call off the ceremony following the arrest of a member during a match in Elche, a decision that the players have accepted without complaint.
'In the end, the club decided that it was not the best time to do it,' the playmaker remarked. 'We as players, in the end, respect it. We know that the club values us 100% for that World Cup that we have achieved. It was thought that it was not the perfect scenario after everything that happened. In the end, it is respectable, it doesn't matter.'
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