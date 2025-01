Dani Ceballos aims brutal Champions League dig at Diego Simeone in response to Atletico Madrid manager's suggestion that Real Madrid benefit from refereeing bias in Spain

Dani Ceballos has taken a dig at Diego Simeone after the Atletico Madrid boss suggested that Real Madrid benefit from refereeing bias in Spain.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Simeone suggests Real Madrid helped by referees

Ceballos bites back at Atletico Madrid boss

Says Simeone still hurt by two CL final losses to Real Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱