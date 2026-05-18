Curaçao FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

The theme of Curaçao's 2026 World Cup kits is Island Identity, with adidas seamlessly blending the nation's natural geography and rich cultural heritage into the designs. Because this is the country's historic first-ever World Cup appearance, the kits heavily leaned into celebrating what makes the Caribbean island unique.
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