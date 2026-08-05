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Crystal Palace consider shock free transfer for Brighton icon Solly March as Takehiro Tomiyasu deal nears
Controversial switch to Selhurst Park
After a remarkable 15-year career on the south coast, March left Brighton at the end of last season and is available on a free transfer. According to BBC Sport, Crystal Palace have internally discussed the possibility of bringing him to Selhurst Park. The move would shock supporters of both clubs given the bitter rivalry between Crystal Palace and Brighton.
Pierre Sage took over as Crystal Palace manager in June, replacing Oliver Glasner, and the new boss is looking to add proven experience to his squad. March made 194 Premier League appearances for Brighton and remains desperate to secure a new club in England to continue his career at the highest level.
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Waiting for the right opportunity
March has used Brighton training facilities to maintain his fitness while searching for a new employer. Speaking recently to talkSPORT, March explained his current situation and his desire to stay in the English top flight.
"I've never been in this situation before, I've always been at Brighton," March said. "It's a bit of the unknown really, not having a club. I'm just waiting for the right opportunity. But I'm fit, which is the main thing for me, and I'm feeling good." He confirmed he has received offers from abroad but admitted that a move overseas is not his preference, keeping the door firmly open for Crystal Palace to make their approach.
Defensive reinforcements for Pierre Sage
Alongside their interest in March, Crystal Palace are set to sign Tomiyasu on a free transfer. The Japan international has completed a successful trial and reached a broad agreement on terms with Crystal Palace.
Sage plans to play with three central defenders next season and views Tomiyasu as an ideal option for the left side of that trio. Crystal Palace have prioritised defensive reinforcements this summer after first-choice centre-back Maxence Lacroix left the club to join Chelsea. Tomiyasu recently spent time with Ajax, making eight appearances for the Dutch club, and also featured three times for his national team at the World Cup before returning to England.
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What next for Crystal Palace?
Crystal Palace will soon decide whether to present March with a formal contract offer. March must maintain his fitness while evaluating his options. "For me personally, I still want to play in the Premier League," March said. "I definitely think I can do that. Maybe I've got to be patient, I don't know. But it's difficult, you get itchy feet, you're at home alone and training alone." Crystal Palace also expect to finalize Tomiyasu's arrival soon.
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