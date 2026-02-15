Getty
‘If he didn’t win, he’d cry!’ - Cristiano Ronaldo has always been a bad loser as ex-Man Utd & Portugal team-mate explains GOAT mindset
How Portuguese superstar Ronaldo became a GOAT
Ronaldo started out on the books of Sporting in his homeland, with his obvious potential first being noted in Lisbon. Nani also formed part of academy ranks there, allowing him to witness the first steps being taken towards superstardom.
Not everything ran smoothly for the future Ballon d’Or winner, with Ronaldo having to take important lessons from painful setbacks. They ultimately helped to make him the player he is today, with the Portuguese GOAT still going strong at 41 years of age.
Early disappointments left Ronaldo in tears
Nani never had any doubt that his fellow countryman would become a global icon, with his relentless work rate being noted at a young age. The ex-Sporting and United winger has told FourFourTwo when asked if Ronaldo was destined for greatness as a starry-eyed teenager: “At the time we didn’t think about any of that, we simply played and enjoyed ourselves.
“We had the ambition and the dream that one day we might become professional footballers, but we also knew that, until you actually get there, it’s little more than an illusion. In the end, everything happened very fast – opportunities came and we didn’t let them slip away. That spirit of sacrifice we had at such a young age was key.”
Nani added: “Even as a kid, he already stood out above everyone else. He knew exactly what he wanted. Cristiano lived football with enormous passion – if he didn’t win or things didn’t go well, he’d cry. That showed just how committed he was and the intensity with which he lived the game.”
Ronaldo backed to hit 1,000 goals & extend his career
Ronaldo now has Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Champions League, European Championship and Nations League titles to his name, alongside five Golden Balls and countless entries in the history books.
He still has targets to hit, with one notable milestone now within reach. Nani has previously said: “He’ll reach 1,000 goals easily, I have no doubt. It’s a milestone that matters to him – something he’s had in mind for years.
“He wants to reach 1,000 documented goals, because other players like Pele or Romario claimed to hit those numbers, but not all of their goals were recorded. Cristiano could make a movie with all of his. He’ll get there – even if he has to go to the lowest professional league in the world to do it. But he won’t need to.”
Nani added on Ronaldo’s longevity, with it possible that he could play on for some years yet: “Nothing surprises me. Cristiano has always known exactly what he wanted – when you’re that clear about your priorities and you have the right support around you, everything becomes easier.
“That refusal to give up is what has made him one of the greatest players of all time. Even now at age 40, he still amazes people, but not me. I hope he maintains the same level he showed in qualifying and becomes an important player for Roberto Martinez at the World Cup – goals don’t disappear.”
Nani is among those to have suggested that the 2026 World Cup may not be Ronaldo’s final international tournament. He said: “I hope he does play at the Euros. That will depend on how he feels physically, whether injuries respect him, and whether he finds motivation to keep competing the way he has for more than 20 years. But if anybody can do something as extraordinary as playing the Euros at 43, it’s Cristiano.”
Transfer talk: MLS move mooted after Saudi Pro League strike
Many are tipping Ronaldo to play on towards the age of 50, with there no reason for him to bow out while still performing at the peak of his powers. Another new challenge has been speculated on of late, with CR7 seeing a transfer mooted - potentially one that sees him join Lionel Messi in MLS - after taking strike action with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.
