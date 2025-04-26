Cristiano Ronaldo told which team to buy as Al-Nassr superstar tipped to follow in Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's footsteps and become club owner
Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been advised to invest in League Two side Cheltenham Town.
- Ronaldo told to invest in English lower division side Cheltenham
- Al-Nassr star could join Reynolds and McElhenney in the EFL as owner
- Al-Nassr face Yokohama F Marinos on Saturday