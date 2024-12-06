Elon Musk to join Ryan Reynolds in EFL?! World’s richest man advised to spend some of $337 billion fortune on League Two minnows that could eventually compete with Wrexham Wrexham Cheltenham Showbiz League One League Two

Elon Musk has been advised to spend some of his $337 billion (£264bn) fortune on acquiring Cheltenham Town and joining Ryan Reynolds in the EFL ranks.