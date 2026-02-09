Goal.com
Live
Damac v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Harry Sherlock

Cristiano Ronaldo to return! Portugal superstar ready to end strike as Al-Nassr pencil in return date

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to end his strike at Al-Nassr as he prepares to return for the Saudi Arabian club. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar had refused to play for his side in protest at their transfer dealings in January but Nassr have now pencilled in his return date.

  • cristiano-ronaldo(C)Getty Images

    Ronaldo's strike to end

    Per A Bola, Ronaldo is already back in training with Nassr after missing their last two fixtures in protest at their January transfer dealings. Nassr have now pencilled in his return date, against Al-Fateh next weekend. Nassr play Arkadag in Turkmenistan in the Asian Champions League 2 in midweek, but Ronaldo is not set to play in that fixture. 

    More to follow... 

