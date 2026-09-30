Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal training camp in Denmark after a major fallout with manager Jorge Jesus

According to reports from Marca and OneFootball, Ronaldo left the stadium where Portugal are preparing in Copenhagen. This occurred shortly after Jorge Jesus gave a press conference assuring the media that the forward would participate in Wednesday’s session.

Tensions initially sparked during the recent Nations League clash against Norway, which ended in a 2-1 victory for Portugal. Ronaldo remained on the bench for the full 90 minutes while Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos started. Following the victory, Ronaldo headed directly to the dressing room, visibly frustrated by the situation.