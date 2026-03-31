Cristiano Ronaldo fitness concerns addressed by Roberto Martinez as Portugal boss demands 'highest standards for everyone' ahead of 2026 World Cup

With 143 goals in 226 appearances since his 2003 Portugal debut, Ronaldo has reached a stage where every minor injury invites questions regarding his eventual retirement. Addressing the captain's longevity, Martinez added: "He has a minor injury and will probably be back playing and training next week. It's nothing serious. Cristiano is our captain; he's a very important player. He was our captain in the Nations League and plays a huge part in the team's final third, that movement in the box."

Martinez added on a potential date for Ronaldo to hang up his boots: "We don't know. It's hard to say. I've quickly learned not to try and predict the future with Cristiano. He focuses on being the best he can be right now. He doesn't make plans for the future."