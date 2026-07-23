Cristiano Ronaldo in ‘different franchise’ to Lionel Messi would ‘make sense’ if Portuguese GOAT fancies MLS adventure alongside eternal rival

Silvestre - who once worked alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United - cannot see a remarkable deal being agreed. Having spent time in MLS himself with the Portland Timbers, the Frenchman - speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL when asked if CR7 may be tempted to chase the American dream: “I think what he's put in place in Saudi and he's won the league. I don't know. I don't know if he would want to go to the US, but definitely that's something that you can't take out of the picture for him. If he wants to carry on playing. If he plays in Saudi, he can play anywhere to be honest. I wouldn't rule this out.”

Silvestre added on Ronaldo swapping Al-Nassr for Miami and a locker alongside Messi: “I think it would make more sense to have them in a different team and compete against each other. It would be more attractive, more fun.

“It would make more sense also for any manager. I don't think they can be in the same dressing room. Not that they wouldn't get along, it's not that I'm saying that. In terms of Messi’s mind, being the leader, you can only have one. So I think having them in a different franchise would make more sense.”