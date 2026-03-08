Cristiano Ronaldo is an alien! Ex-Real Madrid team-mate explains why Portuguese GOAT is 'extraterrestrial'

Ronaldo burst onto the scene as a fleet-footed winger, with his dancing feet catching the eye of Premier League giants Manchester United. He won the first of five Champions League crowns and a handful of Ballons d’Or while at Old Trafford.

The Portugal international went on to become Real Madrid’s all-time leading goalscorer and a Golden Boot winner with Juventus and Al-Nassr. As talismanic captain of his country, a European Championship and two UEFA Nations League crowns have been captured.

Ronaldo is preparing to grace the sixth World Cup finals of his remarkable career this summer, as questions are asked of his future at club level, with there no sign of the evergreen 41-year-old showing down - despite nursing an injury at present.