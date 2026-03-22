Has Cristiano Ronaldo's 1,000-goal target become an 'obsession'? Roberto Martinez addresses fears Portuguese GOAT could stop passing to team-mates

While the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been a prolific presence across two record-shattering decades - with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr benefitting from his seemingly otherworldly talents - the evergreen frontman has always prided himself on being a team player.

He demands nothing but the best from himself and those that occupy the same dressing room. Ronaldo wants to be successful, having acquired a taste for trophy-winning celebrations, but is aware that most major honours require collective effort in order to be secured.

The Portuguese GOAT is still going strong at 41 years of age and is fast closing in on four figures when it comes to competitive goals. He has 143 efforts for his country, but has seen an untimely injury lead to him being left out of the latest Portugal squad - the last before a World Cup selection is made.