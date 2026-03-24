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Cristian Romero vows to put '200 per cent' into Tottenham's 'last seven finals' after 'bad day' against Nottingham Forest
Optimism turns sour
Despite a raucous atmosphere in north London last weekend, Tottenham’s winless streak in the Premier League extended to 13 matches. The 3-0 loss to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest was a bitter pill to swallow, especially after a competitive first half where Richarlison went close and Forest’s Igor Jesus hit his own woodwork. However, a stoppage-time opener from Jesus followed by second-half strikes from Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi sparked a mass fan exodus from the stadium. This 10th home defeat of the campaign has left Igor Tudor’s side hovering dangerously above the drop zone.
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A promise to the fans
Tottenham captain Romero was visibly hurt by the performance and made it a priority to address the fans who have remained loyal despite a dismal season. Romero said: "It's a difficult day for everyone, but the first thing is to speak about the fans. Thank you for today and always staying with us. They gave us fantastic support, but about us, it's a bad day. Now it is finished and the most important thing is to understand the situation.
"It's not easy but the most important thing is to get to national team and back here for the last seven finals. I promise to put 200 per cent in every one and for me it is not easy, but we have to stay all together. It's a bad day yeah, but we will go again."
A season of abject decline
The defeat to Forest has effectively wiped out the momentum gained from a spirited draw at Liverpool and a surprising 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Tottenham’s inability to secure a league win in 2026 has transformed a disappointing season into a genuine fight for survival. The club has not played outside the top flight since 1977, and the current 13-game winless run is one of the worst in their modern history. With the squad now dispersing for the international break, the hiatus offers a final chance for Tudor to reset a defensive unit that collapsed too easily under pressure in the second half against Forest.
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Seven finals for survival
Tottenham’s survival mission begins with a crucial trip to Sunderland and a home clash against Brighton before closing out April with a visit to Wolves. The final stretch in May sees Spurs travel to Aston Villa and Chelsea, alongside a must-win home encounter against Leeds United. The campaign concludes on May 24 with a high-stakes fixture against Everton, when the club’s top-flight status could be decided once and for all.