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Coventry City suffer major blow as Frank Lampard reveals Haji Wright is out for up to three months
Coventry City suffer major injury blow
Coventry City will be without Wright for their Premier League return, as reported by talkSPORT. Lampard confirmed the striker could be sidelined for as long as three months with a serious quad injury. The setback means Wright will not be involved when Coventry kick off the new campaign away to Arsenal on Friday night.
The 28-year-old enjoyed an outstanding season last term, scoring 17 goals to help his team secure the Championship title and promotion. He missed the final two pre-season friendlies against Espanyol and Monaco, and his absence leaves a significant gap in the squad as they prepare for their first top-flight match in 25 years.
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Lampard shares disappointment over Wright injury
Speaking in the build-up to the clash against Arsenal, Lampard addressed the situation directly. "Haji Wright won’t be available for the Arsenal game," Lampard stated. "He won’t be available for a little while; he’s got a very serious quad injury which is disappointing for Haji and for us. It’s certainly going to be a number of weeks - could even be up to 12 weeks."
The loss is particularly tough given the manager's recent praise for Wright. In an exclusive interview with GOAL yesterday, Lampard highlighted Wright's importance, noting how his hat-trick against Middlesbrough last season showcased the competitive edge needed for the top division.
Coventry turn to new signings for firepower
While Wright recovers, Coventry have acted swiftly in the transfer market to bolster their attacking options. The club have signed two strikers this week alone, bringing in Taiwo Awoniyi from Nottingham Forest for a reported £9 million and Sidiki Cherif from Fenerbahce.
Awoniyi arrives with four seasons of Premier League experience, having scored 21 league goals during his time at Nottingham Forest. His presence will create intense competition for starting spots alongside Ellis Simms and Brandon Thomas-Asante. Furthermore, Coventry have broken their transfer record four times this window, spending £23.1m on midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi to ensure they are prepared for the demanding schedule.
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What next for Coventry City?
Coventry will aim to secure a positive result against Arsenal on Friday without their top scorer. Lampard has not ruled out further signings before the deadline on August 31, as the club strive to preserve their Premier League status. Meanwhile, Wright will begin an extensive rehabilitation programme, hoping to return within three months to finally make his long-awaited debut in England's premier competition.
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