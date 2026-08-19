Coventry City suffer major blow as Frank Lampard reveals Haji Wright is out for up to three months

Coventry City will be without Wright for their Premier League return, as reported by talkSPORT. Lampard confirmed the striker could be sidelined for as long as three months with a serious quad injury. The setback means Wright will not be involved when Coventry kick off the new campaign away to Arsenal on Friday night.

The 28-year-old enjoyed an outstanding season last term, scoring 17 goals to help his team secure the Championship title and promotion. He missed the final two pre-season friendlies against Espanyol and Monaco, and his absence leaves a significant gap in the squad as they prepare for their first top-flight match in 25 years.