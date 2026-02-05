Getty Images Sport
Could Atletico Madrid SACK Diego Simeone?! La Liga giants considering future of iconic Argentine after almost 15 years in charge
Simeone's job in jeopardy?
Per Sport, Atletico are considering Simeone's future ahead of what could be a remarkable managerial change. The Argentine has a contract with Atletico until 2027, having been appointed in 2011, but he is said to have a strained relationship with Mateu Alemany, the club's new Director of Football. Atletico are currently third in La Liga, 10 points behind leaders Barcelona, and they were beaten by Bodo/Glimt in their final Champions League league phase game. Atletico subsequently face a play-off to reach the knockout rounds. Their poor recent form, and disagreements in the transfer market, have left Simeone's job in danger.
Could Atletico make a change?
Atletico must deal with the fact that Simeone is one of the highest-paid managers in world football, as he earns €13m-per-season. The report claims he only lags behind Simone Inzaghi (Al-Hilal), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) and, amazingly, David Moyes at Everton. Simeone could well decide to walk away if he does not meet his stated ambitions this season but it would be a huge task to replace a legend of the club.
Alemany is already said to have begun the process of sourcing the next potential head coach, and has targeted Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola. He would prefer to remain in the Premier League, the report claims, but it is unclear if a serious offer, were Simeone to be relieved of his duties, would sway him.
Simeone's incredible history
Simeone has been a remarkable custodian of the club, guiding Atletico to almost unprecedented modern success.
During his time in the dugout, the club have won La Liga twice, the Europa League twice, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana. He is also a two-time winner of the UEFA Super Cup and is a two-time Champions League runner-up. He has been voted La Liga Manager of the Year on four separate occasions.
Simeone has, however, revealed his dream of managing Inter in the future, having played for the club between 1997 and 1999.
He said: “It doesn’t depend on just me, but in my coaching career I can imagine myself managing Inter one day. I think it will happen one day.
“They play very well, they have personality and they have a clear idea of how to attack. The squad is incredible. Against Milan they were proactive. They didn't finish, but they could have won. They deserved it. We have to take the game to a place where we know we can beat them.”
He then underlined their recent pedigree in Europe, placing them at the top of the continent’s contenders, adding: “In the Champions League, the numbers speak for themselves. They've played two finals. They're one of the favorites to win and demonstrate their strength, as they have done so far.”
What comes next?
Atletico play Real Betis in the league this weekend. They played the same side in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday and won 5-0, as David Hancko, Giuliano Simeone, Ademola Lookman, Antoine Griezmann, and Thiago Almada.
