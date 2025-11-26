Diego Simeone's next job? Atletico Madrid coach admits he imagines future with Serie A giants as he closes in on 15 years with Spanish giants

The build-up to Atletico's Champions League showdown with Inter was already intense but Simeone turned it into global headline material. Speaking on the eve of the match at the Metropolitano, the Argentine coach revisited his emotional bond with the Nerazzurri, where he spent two seasons as a player between 1997 and 1999.

His comments arrive during a turbulent European campaign for Atletico, marked by strong wins against Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Saint-Gilloise but also damaging defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal. With qualification still uncertain, the club’s margin for error is slim, making the Nerazzurri's visit a defining moment in their season.

And yet, instead of cooling the atmosphere, Simeone chose to heat it up, hinting at what could be his next chapter. That set the stage for his most eye-catching admission of the night.