The football federation's mismanagement turned a landmark moment into a foreboding summer for soccer in the U.S.

It became abundantly clear over three hours before kick off that something very troubling was developing at Hard Rock Stadium before the Copa America final in Miami Sunday night. While one group of spectators rushed the stadium, other fans were stuck outside gates - entrances that should have already been opened and crowds thickened before the barriers.

A few fans crept in, media members were allowed through, as emotions escalated. An 8 p.m. scheduled kickoff for the Argentina-Colombia match became 8:30. Then 8:30 became 8:45. Then 8:45 became 9:15. Lionel Messi didn't tap the ball back to his teammate until 9:22.

Some fans started climbing over fences to get in. Multiple reports said that an estimated 7,000 people without tickets gained entry to the stadium, and prior to kickoff, fans were crowding the aisles and walkways. Security personnel tried to clear those areas once the game started, and then were checking to see if fans without seats had tickets. Police officers were seen placing handcuffs on a fan with a Colombia flag on a ramp that leads to the stadium’s seats.

USA Today reported Miami-Dade police have made "10-15 arrests" ahead of kickoff. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived to provide supports on the scene, but not before tensions rose.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and chief public safety officer James Reyes then released a statement during the game saying the county assigned more than 550 police officers to the stadium detail, plus other personnel from neighboring departments.

“Let’s be clear: This situation should have never taken place and cannot happen again,” they said in the statement. “We will work with stadium leadership to ensure that a full review of tonight’s events takes place immediately to evaluate the full chain of events, in order to put in place needed protocols and policies for all future games.”

The chaos ahead of the final was the culmination of a series of issues throughout the 32-match tournament, from complaints about the playing surfaces to criticisms of officials and concerns about player safety.

And in an unfortunate reality, the Copa America final kicked off in a way befitting the events of the last month. This has been a seminal moment for soccer in the United States. This is, effectively, a launchpad for the 2026 World Cup, the dress rehearsal before the primetime show. And while there have been many points of excitement - good soccer and passionate fans chief among them - it has been ultimately marred by questionable decisions and terrible mismanagement.

What should have been a celebration of soccer's staying power in North America will now be remembered for CONMEBOL's failures as organizers as much as for Argentina's ultimate victory on the pitch. FIFA must take note ahead of the 2026 World Cup.