Will Cole Palmer play for England again under Thomas Tuchel? Darren Bent explains ‘commitment’ & Jude Bellingham problems for Chelsea playmaker

Asked if Palmer will play for England again under Tuchel, ex-Three Lions striker Bent - who was speaking in association with MrQ Online Casino - told GOAL: “Do you know what? First of all, his performances have got to improve. I think that's the basics, right?

“But also, he's got to show commitment to Tuchel and the England squad. Cole Palmer is a wonderful talent. He is a top, top player. When he's properly playing well, he's one of the best that England's got to offer. That's just a fact. But unfortunately, because of how inconsistent he's been in terms of England selection and his performances of late, he hasn't got the luxury to be almost picking and choosing what squad he's in and what squad he's not.

“It's not like it's Harry Kane or Jordan Pickford or Declan Rice that are always there. Or Jude Bellingham, those that show commitment and they're at international after international, playing well. Even if they're carrying a slight knock, they're still there, they're about performing for Tuchel.

“You can't show that level of commitment where you dip your toe in, then you dip your toe out, then you want to be load managing here. Thomas Tuchel’s too good of a manager to let you get away with it. He's not going to do it.

“I think until he shows that level of commitment and he's there squad upon squad upon squad, I think we've got so much creativity and so many good players in that area that he just simply won't pick Cole Palmer.

“You're talking about Morgan Rodgers can play 10, Eze can play 10, Jude Bellingham’s the best 10 we've got. At the minute, he's not going to dislodge those three simply for the fact that these guys are showing commitment and they're proven internationals.”