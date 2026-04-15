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Cole Palmer 'looks lost' at Chelsea without Nicolas Jackson, claims John Obi Mikel
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'What he gave us, no striker is providing now'
The Blues have endured a difficult run of form recently, including a heavy 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City that has put their hopes of Champions League qualification in serious jeopardy. Speaking on the Obi One Podcast, Chelsea icon Mikel acknowledged that Jackson’s work rate and tactical intelligence were underrated during his time at Stamford Bridge. ”I actually think right now we are missing him. I can say that on the pod. What he gave us, no striker is providing right now,” Mikel said. ”Yes, Joao Pedro is scoring goals, but look at what Nicolas Jackson offered in terms of high pressing and his telepathic connection with Cole Palmer. Palmer looks lost without him.”
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Mikel says Jackson 'better than Delap'
Mikel believes that the primary victim of Jackson's absence is Chelsea's star creator, Palmer. He argued that the relationship between the two was vital for the team's success last season, noting that the space Jackson created remains unfilled while claiming summer signing Liam Delap has not hit the required level.
"Nobody is giving us that link-up play. Was he scoring enough? Maybe not," Mikel said. "But was he giving his all for the club? Absolutely. My only issue was competition. I felt he wasn’t patient enough to stay and fight for his place. If he were here now, he would be the main man because he is certainly better than Liam Delap, who still needs to improve his game."
Bayern Munich future and potential return
Jackson is currently on a season-long loan with Bayern, but his future in the Bundesliga remains uncertain. Despite having a buy option in his contract, reports suggest that the Bavarian club may not trigger the clause. Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany recently noted that any decision about his future will be discussed with the player and officials at the end of the season.
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Rosenior planning for summer overhaul
While the focus remains on the current squad's deficiencies, Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has confirmed that the club hierarchy is already preparing for a busy summer transfer window. The Blues have fallen behind in the race for European spots, and Rosenior has admitted that detailed conversations about what the squad needs to look like have already taken place.
The manager is looking to address technical and physical weaknesses that were exposed during recent defeats. Whether Jackson is part of those long-term plans remains to be seen, but the calls for his return are growing louder as the club struggles for consistency in the final third. With a crucial run-in against the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool approaching, Chelsea must find a solution to their attacking woes quickly.