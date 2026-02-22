Getty
Vincent Kompany reacts to talk Nicolas Jackson will return to Chelsea from Bayern Munich
Jackson heading back to Chelsea?
Jackson's time at Chelsea appeared to be up in the summer after he moved to Bayern on loan. The Bavarian giants can make the transfer permanent if he plays at least 45 minutes in 40 appearances this season but that is looking unlikely. Jackson has only played 22 times this season in total for Bayern and the Bavarian giants are now "unlikely" to pursue a permanent transfer, according to The Times. Kompany has now been quizzed on Jackson's situation at the club but refused to give too much away.
Kompany reacts to Jackson talk
He told reporters after Saturday's 3-2 Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt: "We enjoy having Nicolas Jackson with us. Any decision about the summer will be discussed with Nicolas himself and between the clubs. I don't have an answer now. The only thing I know is that we're very happy to have him."
Jackson did not feature in the game against Frankfurt, with Harry Kane once again stealing all the headlines after bagging a brace in the game.
Could Jackson have a future at Chelsea?
It's unclear currently if Jackson would have a future at Chelsea if he does return. Liam Rosenior already have Joao Pedro, Marc Guiu and Liam Delap in his squad, while Emmanuel Emegha is set to arrive in the summer from sister club Strasbourg.
Pedro has 14 goals so far this season for the Blues, while Delap has struggled and has only netted twice. However, Rosenior has backed his striker despite his lack of goals since joining in the summer.
He told reporters: "All strikers want to score goals, of course, that’s why they play the game and what they love to do. But there’s a lot more you need [to win games]. You need 11 attackers and 11 defenders at all times and Liam defends from the front amazingly well, so does Joao. They have contributed to what has been a good record for us recently, and it has to continue. If you look at most players’ careers, after they have joined a club, it’s the second season they really take off. For Liam, he’s had some really, really good performances, but also his rhythm has been interrupted by injury. I’m really happy with Joao and really happy with Liam. I think Marc Gu"u, when we’ve called upon him, has been very good, and that needs to continue for us to be successful.’
What comes next?
Jackson's last start for Bayern came at the end of the January and it remains to be seen how much game time he will see between now and the end of the season with Bayern. The Bundesliga champions are back in action next weekend against Dortmund, while Chelsea face Arsenal at the Emirates in their next Premier League encounter.
