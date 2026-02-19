Getty/Instagram
Cole Palmer's close friend claims he will convince Chelsea star to join Man Utd
Palmer is tied to a contract in west London through to 2033, with Chelsea eager to ensure that a prized asset does not slip through their grasp. They have seen their mercurial No.10 become a PFA Young Player of the Year during his time in west London, while also landing Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup honours.
There have been suggestions that the 23-year-old - who has registered 52 goals for Chelsea through 115 appearances - has grown homesick during his time in the English capital. That has sparked talk of a retracing of steps to Manchester being made.
Tunde, a Manchester-based rapper, knows Palmer well and recently joined him for a sunshine break in Dubai as Chelsea enjoy a rare gap in their 2025-26 schedule. Discussions appear to have been held in the Middle East regarding what the long-term future could hold.
After seeing Palmer share pictures from his mid-season vacation, Tunde has said on his own Instagram account: “1 day I will get CP to UTD back home where he belongs. Go ask him who his favorite team is.”
Palmer has been recharging ahead of Chelsea resuming trophy bids on multiple fronts. They are into the last-16 of the Champions League and fifth round of the FA Cup - where they will face Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s Wrexham - while also competing for a top-four finish in the Premier League.
Chelsea have seen Palmer score four goals across his last two appearances, with that return including a hat-trick against Wolves. He has been quick to shrug off the transfer speculation that continues to rage around him.
Palmer told Match of the Day when asked about those rumours: “Everyone loves to chat rubbish, don't they? I don't pay too much attention to it. You see things. But I feel like I've come from a strong place anyway so I don't pay attention to it.”
Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has also sought to rubbish any suggestion that the talented midfielder is looking for a way out of Stamford Bridge. He has said: “Is he untouchable, is he happy? Yes and yes. It’s simple, Cole Palmer is an incredible player like many players in the group.
“Cole is here, he’s very happy and I can’t wait to see him back on the pitch. Cole is very happy. I’ve had numerous conversations with him. Our thoughts are on how we can make this team better, how he can improve and how I can help him. He loves being here and he wants to be a Chelsea player.”
While those in west London are eager to quash the exit gossip, those with ties to Premier League heavyweights in the North West continue to talk up a potential transfer - with United showing signs of life again under interim manager Michael Carrick.
Former Red Devils striker Louis Saha has said of who could be the long-term successor to talismanic captain Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford: “It would be incredibly exciting to see Cole Palmer at Manchester United. He's not a Man City player anymore... He can play pretty much anywhere in attack.
“He has managed to play in the Chelsea side with maybe 10 different types of forwards and has still been the main man. So that shows how reliable he is.”
United are said to view Palmer as a “dream target”, with it their intention to bolster summer transfer coffers by securing Champions League qualification this season. Chelsea will, however, be reluctant sellers.
The long-term contract that they have in place means that the highest possible fee can be demanded for a player that was snapped up in 2023 for £40 million ($54m). For now, the Blues are focused on a return to action at home to relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday.
