'It's very strange' - Man Utd backed to finally sign boyhood fan Cole Palmer if they lure Chelsea star's former manager Mauricio Pochettino away from the USMNT

Pochettino is readying the United States for a home World Cup at present, but will see his contract there expire after a bid for global glory has been taken in. It could be that he receives an approach from Old Trafford, having registered on that radar before, and looks to bring a familiar face with him - with Wythenshawe native Palmer, who is a United supporter, having moved to Stamford Bridge while Pochettino was calling the shots in west London.

Rene Meulensteen, who once worked alongside Sir Alex Ferguson in Manchester, has told Casinostugan: “Could Mauricio Pochettino convince Cole Palmer to come to Manchester United? Only if Chelsea would be willing to let him go. Palmer is a fantastic player and I think he would suit Manchester United really well and the way they should be playing because he is a difference maker. That’s always what you want.

“You’d need to think about how he’s going to fit in because on that right-hand side, where Cole is playing to come into the pocket, obviously you can have Amad Diallo there too or [Bryan] Mbeumo. Bruno [Fernandes] operates in the middle.

“Palmer was a boyhood United fan and it’s actually too strange for words that United never picked up on it and made sure that they sounded him out about his plans if he ever were to leave City. It's very strange that it never happened, in my opinion.”

