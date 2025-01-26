Cole Palmer accused of 'being played' by Pep Guardiola as Gary Neville reacts angrily to his jovial chat with former manager after Chelsea's 3-1 loss to Man City
Gary Neville accused Cole Palmer of 'being played' by former manager Pep Guardiola after Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.
- Neville questioned Palmer's chat with Pep
- Palmer had an off day against former club
- City registered an important 3-1 win