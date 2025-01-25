Chelsea player ratings vs Man City: Robert Sanchez needs to go! Blues goalkeeper gifts Erling Haaland the winner as Enzo Maresca's side throw away early lead with Cole Palmer anonymous against old club

The Spanish goalkeeper had a nightmare as Chelsea were comfortably beaten at the Etihad Stadium

Chelsea were beaten 3-1 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, due in large part to an appalling Robert Sanchez performance, as Pep Guardiola's side fought back from a goal down to claim a priceless three points.

Within two minutes, Chelsea had the lead. New City signing Abdukodir Khusanov got lost under a high ball and played a terrible back pass to Ederson which Nicolas Jackson pounced on. The striker found Noni Madueke six yards out, and he tapped into an open goal.

The Blues should have had a second before 10 minutes were up but Cole Palmer, uncharacteristically, wasted a two-on-one opportunity by overhitting a pass to Jackson.

Just after the half-hour mark, Omar Marmoush thought he had a debut goal for City but it was ruled out for offside, after he tapped in a rebound from Ilkay Gundogan's effort.

City did have the equaliser with five minutes of the half remaining thanks to Josko Gvardiol's smart finish; Robert Sanchez had saved from Matheus Nunes but the rebound dropped to the rampaging left-back.

On 67 minutes, City took the lead and it came through a Sanchez howler. The goalkeeper rushed out of his goal bizarrely and Erling Haaland bullied Trevoh Chalobah before lifting the ball over the Spaniard to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Phil Foden rounded out the scoring with three minutes left, latching onto a flick-on from Haaland and powering into the box before finishing low beyond Sanchez.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the Etihad Stadium...