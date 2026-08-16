Deal struck! Cody Gakpo agrees Tottenham move but Liverpool face Bradley Barcola transfer stand-off

Tottenham have reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with Gakpo as Roberto De Zerbi continues his ambitious squad overhaul. Following back-to-back 17th finishes where the club narrowly avoided relegations from Premier League, Spurs have been aggressive in the market, already spending roughly £237 million on the likes of Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes, and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Reports from Dutch outlet Voetbal International suggest that the player and Spurs are moving toward a final agreement, but but a transfer fee between Tottenham and Liverpool has yet to be finalised. Gakpo’s potential departure comes as the Reds prepare for a new era following the exit of Mohamed Salah and the appointment of Andoni Iraola.



