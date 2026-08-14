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AC Milan open to Christopher Nkunku exit as Roma exploring Matias Soule swap deal
Nkunku surprisingly axed by Amorim
Nkunku has surprisingly been placed on the transfer list at Milan by head coach Amorim. With just under two weeks remaining until the summer window officially closes, Amorim has handed the club hierarchy his updated list of unwanted players.
Despite an initial infatuation during the early stages of the pre-season training camp, the 28-year-old French attacker has fallen out of favour. He is currently training on the fringes of the first team at Milanello. Per Calcio Mercato, his sudden and unexpected availability has quickly caught the attention of domestic rivals Roma. The capital club have been closely monitoring his situation as they look to bolster their squad.
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Roma revive long-standing transfer interest
Roma have held a firm and long-standing interest in the former Chelsea forward. During the previous January transfer window, Giallorossi manager Gian Piero Gasperini pinpointed Nkunku as the perfect tactical fit. Gasperini believed the Frenchman was the ideal profile to reinforce his left-sided attacking options. However, fierce resistance from both the player and the Rossoneri hierarchy proved entirely insurmountable at that time.
Despite that previous rejection, Roma's esteem for the 28-year-old has remained completely intact. Following recent difficulties in their pursuit of Rodrigo Mora, sporting director Tony D'Amico is now preparing a fresh assault for Nkunku.
Sensational Soule swap deal proposed
According to reports from Asromalive, a highly intriguing transfer scenario is beginning to emerge. The proposed negotiations could potentially see talented Argentine attacker Soule included as a direct makeweight.
Including Soule in the deal makes perfect sense for the Rossoneri. It is no secret that the Argentine has been a prominent name on Milan's recruitment shortlist as they actively seek to reinforce their attacking midfield options. A direct swap deal involving the two players could provide the ultimate tactical solution for both Serie A heavyweights. The move would allow Amorim and Gasperini to swiftly secure their preferred attacking targets.
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Wage discrepancy remains the main hurdle
Finding an agreement over the transfer fees should not be a major issue for either club. Both Milan and Roma currently value their respective attackers at a remarkably similar price, in the region of €35m to €40m. However, a significant obstacle remains regarding the players' current salaries. Soule reportedly earns just over half of Nkunku's lucrative wage package, creating a financial divergence that must be resolved.
With the transfer deadline rapidly approaching, intense negotiations will be required to overcome this particular wage hurdle. It remains to be seen whether Roma and Milan can structure a complex financial package that ultimately satisfies all parties involved.
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