Christian Pulisic contract update: AC Milan set date for talks with USMNT star as details of improved offer revealed
When does Pulisic's current AC Milan contract expire?
Pulisic’s current deal is due to run until 2027, with the option for a further 12 months beyond that point. Milan are eager to add at least another year to those terms - with the United States international seeing his importance to the collective cause recognised.
A formal offer was on the table for much of 2025, with no pen being put to paper. Pulisic was said to have put discussions on "stand-by" after seeing the Rossoneri miss out on European qualification - with fears raised regarding the direction in which the team were heading.
Returning head coach Massimiliano Allegri has helped to deliver an upturn in fortune, with Milan entering 2026 sat second in the Italian top-flight table - one point adrift of arch-rivals Inter. Pulisic, who is fondly known as ‘Captain America’, has become an on-field leader.
Pulisic record: Goals and assists in 2025-26
Nobody in Serie A can claim to have been as productive this season, with 21 goal contributions (14 goals and seven assists) being recorded. He is, having suffered the odd injury setback, averaging a goal every 70 minutes that he spends on the field.
Fellow forward Rafael Leao has also suffered with injury issues this season, meaning that Allegri has been prevented from fielding his favoured attacking unit on a regular basis. Milan consider that to be a positive at this stage, with the promise of more to come from them.
If full potential can be unlocked, then Pulisic could be convinced to stay put. The former Chelsea star, who became a Champions League winner at Stamford Bridge, has seen a return to the Premier League speculated on.
Why has Pulisic opted against signing a new contract at AC Milan?
Former USMNT star Brad Friedel told GOAL late in 2025 when asked why Pulisic has opted against signing a new deal in Milan: “I think it suggests that he is leaving his options open. When I was at clubs, I always wanted to sign my contracts when I was happy at places. I can only go on personal experience, I liked having multiple years on the contract - you never know with injuries around the corner. If I was truly happy at a place, I really enjoyed having two or three years on a contract.
“There are only two reasons for not signing. One, you are not happy with the contract. Two, you are keeping your options open. Maybe he has given a verbal commitment. I would assume that he is keeping his options open. If you are happy somewhere and you are happy with the numbers, you sign the contract.”
The legendary former goalkeeper added: “The only other thing that can come into play is if you aren’t convinced about the club itself. The way he is playing, it doesn’t seem like that’s the reason - he plays really well every week for them.”
Improved terms: Pulisic to land bumper pay rise at San Siro
Calciomercato reports that Milan are “relatively calm” when it comes to the debate regarding Pulisic’s future. Having convinced Alexis Saelemakers to renew his contract, attention can now be turned to other parties.
The Rossoneri are said to be pushing ahead with their plans to add 12 months to Pulisic’s contract, taking him through to 2029 - with an automatic extension clause being retained. Club bosses believe progress can be made over the coming weeks.
It is claimed that a further meeting is “scheduled for the spring”, with on-field matters the main priority for all concerned at present. Calciomercato claim that Milan are in “no rush to finalise the deal” with Pulisic as the player has offered no indication that he is considering a change of scenery.
It is also reported that “the best possible offer” will be presented to Pulisic’s entourage, as he lands a bumper pay rise. The terms being tabled will see the American move in line with Milan’s top earners - with Leao currently pulling in €6 million (£5m/$7m) on an annual basis.
