Chido Obi Man Utd vs Hong Kong May 2025 Getty Images
Richard Martin

Chido Obi to the rescue! Teenage striker's double against Hong Kong saves Man Utd from further embarrassment on post-season tour but tight win overshadowed by Bruno Fernandes exit talk

Manchester UnitedC. Obi-MartinHong Kong vs Manchester UnitedHong KongClub Friendlies

Chido Obi scored twice to fire Manchester United to a 3-1 win over Hong Kong as they ended their eventful post-season tour on a positive note

  • Red Devils came from behind to win 3-1
  • Teenage sensation gets first goals for senior team
  • Fernandes misses chance in potential last game
