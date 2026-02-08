Goal.com
Chelsea women's player ratings vs Tottenham: Keira Walsh and Alyssa Thompson find the net as Blues bounce back to see off WSL's surprise package

Chelsea got back to winning ways in the Women's Super League on Sunday, beating Tottenham 2-0 to avoid inflicting further damage on their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League. Back-to-back league defeats for the first time since 2015 and Arsenal's surprise win over runaway leaders Manchester City had left the Blues, who have won each of the last six WSL titles, outside the three European spots before kick-off in north London, but goals from Keira Walsh and Alyssa Thompson allowed them to leapfrog the Gunners into third place with seven games to go.

Spurs are having an excellent first season under new head coach Martin Ho and were only a point behind Chelsea going into this game, making it a real opportunity for the WSL's surprise package to firmly cement themselves as a contender for a Champions League place. They should've made it count, too, as Ho's side were the better team in the first half and created several good chances, with Olivia Holdt hitting the bar with a fantastic effort. However, they were missing a clinical touch and Chelsea would punish them for that.

Six minutes before half-time, Walsh provided the sucker-punch, sweetly firing a rasping half-volley through a sea of bodies and into the back of a Tottenham goal that had not been troubled much, not since Walsh's sensational pass to Johanna Rytting Kaneryd early in the game forced goalkeeper Lize Kop to intervene. It sparked big celebrations in the dugout from Blues boss Sonia Bompastor, who had to answer questions about her future following last week's chastening loss to Man City.

Chelsea clearly do not have doubts about Bompastor's ability to continue to progress this team and deliver success after announcing that the Frenchwoman had signed a new contract until 2030 on Friday. Two days later, her side put in a second-half performance more fitting of the one that won an unprecedented unbeaten domestic treble last term.

Thompson's emphatic finish just five minutes after the break put the game firmly in Chelsea's control and, although Cathinka Tandberg really should've halved the deficit later on, an important win was all-but secured at that point, putting the Blues back inside the top three.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

  • Veerle Buurman Signe Gaupset Chelsea Tottenham Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Hannah Hampton (7/10):

    Showcased good distribution and dealt with what Spurs threw at her to keep another clean sheet, though she didn't have tons to do.

    Ellie Carpenter (6/10):

    Lost out in her duels a little more than usual but carried the ball well and covered plenty of ground to support the attack and defence.

    Naomi Girma (7/10):

    Excellent in possession and, after an iffy start, got better in her defensive work as the game wore on.

    Millie Bright (7/10):

    Rarely lost a duel, only misplaced one pass all day and, like Girma, got better defensively as the match progressed.

    Veerle Buurman (7/10):

    Lining up in a slightly unnatural role again, she looked much more solid in this outing compared to last week's mauling in Manchester.

  • Keira Walsh Chelsea Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Midfield

    Sjoeke Nusken (7/10):

    In a rare start, her movement off the ball gave Chelsea another layer in attack and was a key feature in the Blues' second goal. 

    Keira Walsh (7/10):

    Created a great chance for Rytting Kaneryd with an outstanding pass and scored a brilliant goal to give Chelsea the lead, before going off at half-time.

    Erin Cuthbert (7/10):

    Played the excellent pass to Nusken that led to the second goal and did a lot of important defensive work, too.

    Lauren James (6/10):

    Couldn't really get into the game. Had some flashes in the first half but was largely on the fringes of a game Chelsea took a while to take control of.

  • Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (7/10):

    Lacked the finishing touch that could've got her a couple of goals, but her movement caused Spurs real problems and helped to create chances.

    Alyssa Thompson (7/10):

    Wasn't involved much but took her goal, her only real chance, very well.

  • Subs & Manager

    Lexi Potter (6/10):

    Replaced Walsh at half-time and settled well given the circumstances, helping Chelsea to take full control of the match with her quality in possession.

    Sandy Baltimore (6/10):

    Offered a spark down the left, even if everything she tried didn't always come off.

    Guro Reiten (N/A):

    Covered plenty of ground when she came on for the final 10 minutes.

    Sam Kerr (N/A):

    Another late sub.

    Chloe Sarwie (N/A):

    Filled in well in defence when Bright limped off late on.

    Sonia Bompastor (7/10):

    Her team rode their luck at times in the first half, but Bompastor made some vital tweaks at half-time to improve the defence and help her team to a very important victory.

