Chelsea's Victor Osimhen-Romelu Lukaku loan-swap deal could be a rare stroke of genius from the Blues' transfer negotiators - so maybe it's too good to be true

The Blues are believed to be in talks over what would be a very shrewd transfer for the Napoli hitman, but not all is as it seems

Chelsea's never-ending search for a capable No.9 has led them to Napoli's Victor Osimhen, as the Premier League club have seemingly stepped up their longstanding interest in the Nigerian, who has made it clear he wants to leave Italy. According to The Athletic, the clubs are locked in negotiations over a remarkable swap deal that would see Osimhen move to Stamford Bridge on loan, while £97.5 million ($125m) flop Romelu Lukaku heads in the other direction on a permanent basis.

Even if Osimhen isn't signed on a permanent transfer, bringing him in and finally ridding themselves of Lukaku would be viewed as a very shrewd piece of business from Chelsea's transfer specialists, sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart. It would be a timely deal, too, as a young side has made a disappointing start to pre-season under new head coach Enzo Maresca.

But is this potential transfer too good to be true from a Chelsea perspective? An agent's intervention suggests that may well be the case, but this is a deal they should be pushing for nonetheless.