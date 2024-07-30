Nico Williams, Ivan Toney & 10 big stars still set to move in the final month of the summer transfer window

A host of high-profile names could switch teams before the deadline as clubs scramble to complete their squads in time for the new season

The 2024 summer transfer window has been a fascinating one so far, even if there haven't been quite as many blockbuster deals as supporters might have hoped for. In the Premier League, Manchester United have been busy, bringing in promising young duo Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee for a combined fee of £95m ($122m), while Arsenal have snapped up Italy sensation Riccardo Calafiori and Chelsea have six new players on their books - including ex-Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and United States prospect Caleb Wiley.

Elsewhere in Europe, Bayern Munich have raided the English top-flight for Michael Olise and Joao Palhinha, Juventus have prised Douglas Luiz away from Aston Villa and Real Madrid have finally captured long-term target Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer. None of the top clubs have really broken the bank yet, but that could well change over the next four weeks as preparations for the new campaign go into overdrive.

GOAL is here to run down 10 big stars who are still set to switch clubs before the market slams shut on August 30, starting with one of the most deadly marksmen in the game...