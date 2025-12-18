AFP
'Oh my goodness, animal!' - Chelsea urged to bring former defender back to Stamford Bridge in January transfer window
Superstar centre back tipped to return
Thiago Silva, 41, is considered one of the best defenders of his generation, and enjoyed a highly decorated career before and after joining Chelsea. He rose to prominence at AC Milan, winning the Serie A in 2011, and then spent eight successful years at Paris St-Germain, securing seven Ligue 1 titles.
Internationally, he earned over 110 caps for Brazil, winning the 2013 Confederations Cup and the 2019 Copa America. In August 2020, at the age of 36, Silva signed for Chelsea on a free transfer, which proved to be a masterstroke; his arrival immediately brought stability, organisation, and leadership to a defence that had struggled the previous season.
His experience and superb reading of the game transformed the backline and was instrumental in Chelsea winning the Champions League and Super Cup in 2021, followed by the Club World Cup in 2022. During his four years, he made 113 appearances and served as a mentor to younger players before departing in 2024 to return to his boyhood club, Fluminense. But he recently had his contracted terminated and is now looking for a new club, just months before the World Cup kicks off in America, Canada and Mexico.
- Getty Images Sport
Chelsea told to sign 'animal' Silva
Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent believes a return isn’t off the cards, he said: "If I’m Chelsea then I’m trying to bring him back in some capacity and if that’s to play, that’s to play. I watched him play for Fluminense in the Club World Cup and he still looked good. Yes, of course, he’s not as quick as we know he can be because he’s obviously older in age. But his brain is still quick, he was still getting his body position in the right place, he was very rarely getting caught out with the ball in behind.
"He knows full well he’s not the quickest anymore so as they’re about to clear it or clip it over the top: ‘I’ll drop ten yards!’ I played against Thiago Silva when he was in his pomp. Oh my goodness, animal! Brazil versus England… animal. He had everything: jumps, quick, powerful. But now, he just reads the game so well and if I’m Chelsea then I’m trying to bring him back."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Age no block to Silva's return
Bent added: "You could go and sign a 21-year-old and they still wouldn’t be as good as him. When you’ve got that much experience and you command that much respect, he’ll put his team-mates in the right positions so he doesn’t really get caught out. The experience that he’s got, I think he would be a great signing for Chelsea. I’m obviously not saying long-term. It’s a no-brainer to bring him back.
"His kids are obviously still connected to the club and he still loves London. I know it’s not long-term but at least it buys you time. I watched him in the Club World Cup and he still looked brilliant in those conditions. He still defended right, still could read the game very well. What other options are there?"
- AFP
London calling for Brazil superstar
Silva has recently terminated his contract with Fluminense and is actively seeking a move to a European club, ideally in London, primarily to be closer to his family, and hopes this move will boost his chances of playing in the 2026 World Cup. The defender's family, including his sons who are in the Chelsea academy, still reside in the capital.
Advertisement